Ssekisambu: Ugandan midfielder leaves KCCA FC

The star departs after playing for the Kassasiro Boys for one year since his arrival as a free agent in 2019

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) have confirmed midfielder Erisa Ssekisambu has left the club.

The club’s head of communication Moses Magero made the announcement as the club restructures after losing the Ugandan Premier League title to Vipers SC.

Magero revealed the attacking midfielder saw his contract expire and thus will not be part of the squad that is expected to feature for the 2020/21 assignments.

More teams

The Ugandan signed a one-year deal with the capital city club from Gor Mahia as a free agent and the contract expired on June 6, 2020.

Ssekisambu’s agent Ronnie Mwine had previously denied rumours the star was set for a KCCA exit and argued he was in talks with club officials regarding a possibility of extending the deal.

The star is a league winner twice having won it at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) six seasons ago. He lifted it with Vipers again in 2016 but his one-year stay at Kassasiro Boys means he will leave without a title after Vipers were declared winners of the cancelled season.

Rumours have indicated a number of Zambian Super League sides are trailing the Ugandan and his exit will now allow him to expedite talks with his suitors.

He leaves KCCA having helped them beat Proline FC, now relegated, in the Fufa Super Cup curtain-raiser in August as his two goals helped the 13-time Premier League winners emerge with a 4-1 victory at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

Ssekisambu’s departure comes a day after goalkeeper Jamil Malyamungu left on August 22 after three seasons with the local giants.

Jackson Nunda has already left to join Sam Ssimbwa’s URA, goalkeeper Tom Ikara and Eric Ssenjobe were lured to Police FC by coach Abdalla Mubiru while Mike Mutyaba has retired.

Article continues below

KCCA will also miss full-back Muspaha Kizza who has penned a three-year deal with Montreal Impact of Major League Soccer. The Ugandan defender will, however, remain at the club on a loan deal until December.

Nicholas Kasozi, Muzamir Mutyaba and Saddam Juma are also understood to be on their way out.

In a bid to wrestle back the league title from the Venoms, KCCA have signed Stefano Loro, Ashraf Mugume, Charles Lwanga, Samson Kigozi, Dennis Iguma, Bright Anukani and Brian Aheebwa.