Ssekisambu: Ex-Gor Mahia, SC Villa midfielder joins Malta’s Tarxien Rainbows

The 25-year-old has signed for the first club outside the continent after leaving KCCA in the last transfer period

Former Gor Mahia and Sports Club Villa midfielder Erisa Ssekisambu has joined Tarxien Rainbows of Malta after he left Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) in 2020.

Ssekisambu was among the players who were let go by KCCA during the last transfer window, and now the midfielder has landed a home in Malta.

The news of Ssekisambu’s move to Europe were attributed to his agent Ronnie Santos who is quoted by Sports Nation as saying the player has joined the club for one year.

The Ugandan will be joining what will be his seventh club in a career he launched nine years ago at SC Villa. He has also featured for Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) and Express FC in the Premier League.

The midfielder, in 10 appearances, scored two goals for SC Villa between 2011 and 2012. He then joined Express where his goal tally improved to four goals in 13 matches in the years 2012 and 2013.

Ssekisambu left for URA and played for them for one year where he scored seven goals in 14 matches before joining SC Villa again in 2014 to 2015 and managed to put the ball into the net 14 times in 31 games

He also played for Vipers SC – where he enjoyed personal brilliant moments – as he scored 46 goals in a total of 78 matches.

The performance for the Jogoos convinced the Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia to sign him.

He had to fight for places with Nicholas Kipkirui, Jacques Tuyisenge and Francis Mustapha but the stiff competition limited his playtime a great deal as he returned to Uganda with KCCA offering him home for one year.

Both Jacques Tuyisenge and Mustapha, his fierce rivals at Gor Mahia then, have also left and it is only Kipkirui who is still plying trade with the Kenyan heavyweights.

Tarxien Rainbows is Ssekimbu’s first club outside the continent and has a huge task awaiting him ahead as the club is struggling and lie at the 14th spot of the 16-table team. They lost the previous game with a huge margin of 5-0 against Hamrun Spartans.