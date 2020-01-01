Ssekiganda on why he joined SC Villa, Matovu returns to Kyetume FC

The Ugandan became the fifth signing made by the Jogoos who are rebuilding the squad with the hope of returning to the golden era

Midfielder Ronald Ssekiganda has revealed the inspiration behind his move to Sports Club Villa.

The Ugandan signed a two-year deal with the record Premier League champions and said it is a privilege to join his boyhood club.

“Villa have always been a special club for me. It has always been in my blood,” Ssekiganda told Football256.

“Since I started playing football as a small boy, this was simply the club for me.

“I once told my agent that one day I would love to play in the blue jersey. However, I had to first play at a lower division side in order to develop and mature for the big stage before signing for my darling club.

“I honestly believe that it is a privilege to play for the club and at the same time have the opportunity to help bring this club back to the top of Ugandan football because it’s where it belongs.”

Ssekiganda featured in the 2019 Airtel Masaza Cup for Bulemeezi and went on to win the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament award. He has also played for Ssingo FC, Buruuli FC in the Masaza Cup as well.

Lungujja Galaxy and CATIDA in the third division have also been his homes.

“I had some good years in Masaza Cup, and it was great playing there,” Ssekiganda added.

“We live in a changing world and always new players come in which literally means those that have been there for a long time like me have to move on.

“From the fans, administrators, players and every one playing a role in the Masaza Cup, I wish you all the very best, and I know that you feel the same about me.”

He became the fifth new signing made by SC Villa after Meddie Kibirige, Martin Ssenkooto, Andrew Kiwanuka and Geoffrey Oyirwoth.

Right-back Joseph Nsubuga and goalkeeper Saidi Keni have renewed their contracts with the Jogoos ahead of the 2020/21 season that will tentatively start on October 17.

Meanwhile, Richard Matovu has returned to Kyetume FC from BUL FC.

The left-back had joined the Jinja club for the 2017/18 season and spent two years establishing himself as one of the dependable full-backs at the club.

“I thank God for those two years which I have been in BUL. The fact is I am going to miss you guys. I am going to miss BUL family just know that I love you all guys. God bless all of you,” Matovu said as per Kawowo Sports.