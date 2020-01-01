Ssekajugo’s second-half strike hands Wakiso Giants draw against Vipers SC

The Venoms started their campaign to retain the league title with a draw as URA FC recovered to beat SC Villa

Vipers SC started their Ugandan Premier League (UPL) title defence with a 1-1 draw against Wakiso Giants in a match played on Saturday.

The Venoms were yet to play a match in the 2020-21 campaign as they were involved in the Caf Champions League, where they got eliminated by Al-Hilal of Sudan on a 2-0 aggregate scoreline.

And on returning to defend the title they won last season after being crowned champions when the season was prematurely ended owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Venoms, led coach Fred Kajoba, found the going tough against Wakiso.

Kajoba handed debuts to left-back Disan Galiwango and Jamil Kalisa, but it was Wakiso who threatened to take the lead as new signing Pius Kaggwa, also starting in his first match, hit the woodwork will a well-taken free-kick in the fifth minute.

The missed chance sounded like a warning to Vipers who responded with a goal in the seventh minute as Galiwango delivered a corner which was met superbly by Muhammad Shaban's header for the opener.

The teams headed into the half-time break with Vipers leading by a solitary goal but it was the home team who looked more threatening on resumption as they sought to draw level.

Their relentless efforts were rewarded in the 65th minute when Viane Sekajugo scored to make the score 1-1. The goal forced coach Kajoba to make his first change for Vipers, as Ibrahim Orit replaced the off-colour Paul Mucureezi.

Vipers also made another change as Geoffrey Wasswa came on for Jamil Kalisa and immediately they missed another chance as Ibrahim Orit’s effort went inches wide. The Venoms continued to look for a winner but it was Wakiso who held on to pick a vital point.

Elsewhere, Express FC secured a 2-1 win against Bright Stars. The Red Eagles took a deserved lead in the third minute through Frank Kalanda before Erick Kambale made it 2-0.

Bright Stars pulled a goal back courtesy of Gadaffi Kacancu in the 11th minute but it was not enough to give them a point from the fixture.

URA FC were also on the winning side as they scored in the 90th minute to beat rivals SC Villa 2-1.

The Jogoos had taken a deserved lead in the 16th minute through a penalty converted by Derrick Ndahiro but Nyakoojo Benjamin brought the Taxmen level in the 31st minute after jumping the highest to power home a perfectly-weighted Kyeyune Saidi cross from a free-kick.

With the match headed for a 1-1 draw, Kyeyune scored the winner with a beautifully taken header after an inch-perfect cross from Majewga Brian.