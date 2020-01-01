Ssebwalunyo was humbled by first Uganda call

The Maroons FC custodian was delighted to have made it to the national squad and promises to fight for a place in the team

Maroons FC goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo has explained he was left on cloud nine after being handed his first call to the Uganda national team.

The former Makerere University, Ndejje University, and BUL custodian joined five other goalkeepers at Cranes training in preparation for the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) tournament which has been now been postponed owing to the spread of the coronavirus.

Bright Stars’ Edwin Kiwanuka, Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Nafian Alionzi (URA FC), Saidi Keni (SC Villa) and Kyetume’s Joel Mutakubwa are the other goalkeepers who made the 23-man squad for the residential camp.

“Sincerely, I will confess being called to the Cranes was very humbling,” Ssebwalunyo is quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“It was more of a surprise to me but when I play every match in the league [Uganda Premier League], it has always been like my cup final.”

Ssebwalunyo was also delighted for the presented opportunity to receive specialised goalkeeping training from the celebrated Fred Kajoba, arguably Africa’s best goalkeeping coach.

“The specialised goalkeeping training from coach Kajoba has helped me a lot and improved my abilities as a person,” Ssebwalunyo continued.

“I am sure, I will not remain the same and I am humbled for this opportunity. Every day is a special day for learning new ideas in training, test matches and real competitive games.

“Also, the rest of the coaches that I have worked with have added a special building brick to my career and I am happy for that.”

With the Uganda residential camp having been abruptly halted because of health precautions from the ongoing global Covid-19 threat, all the players were released to their respective residences.