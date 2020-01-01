Uganda were hungry to qualify for 2017 Afcon - Sredojevic

The experienced tactician engineered the team's qualification for Africa's elite competition for the first time in 39 years

Former Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic believes the team's desire to get into Afcon 2017 finals was the drive behind the achievement after a long time away from the competition.

The Cranes finished second in Group D with 13 points behind leaders Burkina Faso, who had the same points but better head-to-head results.

However, the team went on to qualify as one of the best runners-up and the Serbian coach has shared his opinion on why the team made it to Gabon.

More teams

"The team’s driving force was the desire to make history," Micho is quoted by Football256.

"Where players’ patriotism garnished with determination along with our technical team who paid attention to deepest details, made the difference."

The 50-year-old has also appreciated the fans for their support, especially in home matches and the motivation they created within the squad.

"All patriotic Ugandans that supported the team were the defining driving force that took Uganda after 39 years to African Cup of Nations," he concluded.

Article continues below

The tactician left the Cranes after a dismal performance in Gabon where they finished bottom of Group D which also included Egypt, Ghana and Mali.

He then spent time in charge of South African's Orlando Pirates, Egyptian giants Zamalek and is currently the head coach of Zambia's Chipolopolo.