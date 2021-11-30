Please don’t disturb me, I am busy - Swallows chairman Mogashoa tells Sredojevic

Swallows FC chairman David Mogashoa has posted an image on social media suggesting being on a video call with coach Milutin Sredojevic.

The posts coincide with Swallows searching for a coach after parting ways with Brandon Truter on Sunday following a string of poor results.

The caption reads, “Please don’t disturb me. I am busy .. Please,” accompanies the picture on Twitter by the Swallows chairman.

Please don’t disturb me. I am busy .. Please. pic.twitter.com/e9FDEwGjYl — David Mogashoa (@DavidMVM) November 30, 2021

Sredojevic is currently the coach of the Uganda national team where he is working for a second stint.

The Serb last worked in the PSL in 2019 when he left Orlando Pirates to join Cairo giants Zamalek.

Since leaving Pirates, the other team he has been at the helm of was the Zambia national side.

Some coaches have been linked with Swallows, including former Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund, Gavin Hunt and ex-Baroka and Zambia tactician Wedson Nyirenda.

Igesund has not worked in the Premier Soccer League since 2017 after leaving Highlands Park.

The 65-year-old could neither confirm nor deny he has been in discussion with Swallows for a possible return to the top-flight.

He, however, gave a strong hint that he could be the next Maswaiswai, having previously coached the Soweto outfit between 2010 and 2012.

“As far as Swallows are concerned, I don't want to comment on whether they have spoken to me. But I can say there are possibilities coming up,” Igesund told Sowetan Live.

He has been running a youth academy in Cape Town and was previously linked with the Orlando Pirates job when Josef Zinnbauer left the Soweto giants in August.

“The bottom line is, yes, I did take a sabbatical from senior coaching to set up an academy,” said Igesund.

“Yes, I would be very keen to get back [to the PSL]. I was planning that and there have been a few situations.”

Another coach rumoured to be a Swallows target, Hunt has just been suspended by Chippa United, while Nyirenda is currently at his native Zambia.