Sredojevic diagnoses Zambia's problems after Malawi friendly

The Serb was supposed to guide Chipolopolo in his first match in charge this month but will have to wait for a new date

Zambia national team coach Milutin Sredojevic has already pointed at his team’s weaknesses, saying that they have to improve in taking set-pieces.

After holding his first training camp with the former African champions, Sredojevic has already diagnosed his team’s shortcomings after playing Malawi in an international friendly match in Lusaka last week.

This comes despite Caf cancelling their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches due to the coronavirus.

“We are taking the positives and negatives from this game [against Malawi] and when we talk about the positives, I wish to express my appreciation to the players for abiding to our wishes of playing our brand of football; building from behind and appearing in the pockets of space,” said Sredojevic as per Lusaka Times.

“However, we are still very far from providing that attacking automatism in variety from the side to the centre in space. We were also not happy with that and from set-pieces where we need to be much more dangerous.

“We know that set-pieces are chronic problems for Zambia in international football but we still have a lot of space to work on that to improve and develop.”

Sredojevic joined Zambia after a short stint as Zamalek coach.