Spurs get their man! James Maddison unveiled as a Tottenham player after sealing transfer from relegated Leicester

Tottenham have completed the signing of James Maddison from relegated Leicester City.

Spurs confirm signing of Maddison

Second signing of the summer

Maddison moves after relegation

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham have announced the signing of the attacking midfielder after striking a £40m ($50.5m) deal following Leicester's drop into the Championship. Maddison was also targeted by Newcastle, but Spurs have beaten their Premier League rivals to the punch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maddison follows Guglielmo Vicario in joining new manager Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham, with the goalkeeper announced as a new signing on Tuesday. Newcastle had been leading the race for the England international but his arrival at Spurs has now been formalised.

