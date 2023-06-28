Spurs get their man! James Maddison unveiled as a Tottenham player after sealing transfer from relegated Leicester

Tottenham have completed the signing of James Maddison from relegated Leicester City.

  • Spurs confirm signing of Maddison
  • Second signing of the summer
  • Maddison moves after relegation

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham have announced the signing of the attacking midfielder after striking a £40m ($50.5m) deal following Leicester's drop into the Championship. Maddison was also targeted by Newcastle, but Spurs have beaten their Premier League rivals to the punch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maddison follows Guglielmo Vicario in joining new manager Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham, with the goalkeeper announced as a new signing on Tuesday. Newcastle had been leading the race for the England international but his arrival at Spurs has now been formalised.

