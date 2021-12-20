Spurs exit Europa Conference League after being forced to forfeit final group stage game with Rennes

Tottenham have exited the Europa Conference League after being forced to forfeit their final group stage game against Rennes, UEFA has announced, with that fixture initially called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Spurs camp.

Antonio Conte’s side had been due to play host to Ligue 1 opposition on December 9, but were forced to shelve those plans after a number of players and coaches contracted coronavirus.

Rennes expressed their disappointment at the time at seeing the game postponed at such short notice, and European football’s governing body has now awarded them a 3-0 victory as no rearranged date can be set.

What has been said?

A statement from UEFA reads: “Following several positive cases of COVID-19 that were identified from players and staff of Tottenham Hotspur FC, the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Stade Rennais FC - scheduled to be played on 9 December 2021 in London, United Kingdom – could not be played .

“The matter was submitted to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the Regulations of the UEFA Europa Conference League (2021/22 Season). Based on the Article 30 (4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations and given the urgent circumstances of the matter, the ad-hoc chairman of the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body referred the case to the Appeals Body.

“The Chairman of the UEFA Appeals Body took the following decision:

“To declare the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Stade Rennais FC, that was initially scheduled to be played on 9 December 2021, as forfeited by Tottenham Hotspur FC, who is therefore deemed to have lost the match 0-3 in accordance with Annex J.3.1 to the Regulations of the UEFA Europa Conference League (2021/22 Season).”

What it means for Tottenham

Having been forced to accept that a meeting with Rennes cannot take place, resulting in another defeat being handed out, Spurs will finish third in Group G.

That means that their continental commitments for 2021-22 are over, with no spot earned in the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

Vitesse will move forward to that stage, where they will face Austrian outfit Rapid Vienna.

Tottenham, who only collected seven points in the inaugural Europa Conference League, can now focus their full attention on domestic matters.

They are through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, with London rivals West Ham set to be faced in that competition on Wednesday, while also preparing to enter the FA Cup and chase down a possible top-four finish in the Premier League.

Conte’s side will face a hectic schedule from this point, with Spurs already three games back on Manchester City and the rest of those currently occupying Champions League qualification spots in the English top-flight.

