'Spurs were disgusting against Chelsea' - Mourinho slammed for 'negative approach' in London derby

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood is adamant that the Portuguese manager's excuses regarding a lack of firepower do not hold much weight

Tottenham failed to show any "attacking intent" during their defeat at Chelsea, according to Tim Sherwood, who has criticised Jose Mourinho for his tactics at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho did not enjoy a happy homecoming on Saturday afternoon, as his Spurs side succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Frank Lampard's Blues.

The loss marked the first time Mourinho has suffered home and away defeats against the same side in a single season, with Lampard getting one over on his former mentor once again.

More teams

The Portuguese won three Premier League titles over the course of two separate spells at Chelsea, and has been tasked with delivering silverware once again in his new surroundings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs were 14th when Mourinho inherited the managerial reins from Mauricio Pochettino in November, but now find themselves just four points adrift of the final Champions League spot.

Despite the fact that results have improved in recent months, Mourinho has played down Tottenham's chances of a top-four finish due to injuries to key duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, both of whom are unlikely to return to full fitness this season.

Lucas Moura and January signing Steven Bergwijn are still available, along with teenage striker Troy Parrot and Dele Alli, but Spurs have adopted a more pragmatic approach in recent matches.

They were particularly conservative in possession during the loss at Chelsea, leaving Sherwood bemoaning Mourinho's defeatist attitude.

"Tottenham were absolutely disgusting," the ex-Spurs boss told Premier League Productions. "They were so bad. The negative approach.

"Yes, they have injuries to Son and to Kane, Mourinho keeps reminding us of that.

"But they’ve got Bergwijn there who can run in behind, they’ve got Moura who has pace. If they’ve got anything they’ve got pace.

Article continues below

"They both got 15 goals last season which is not the end of the world. You have to find a different way. As a coach sometimes you can’t say ‘oh we don’t have a striker’ and throw the towel in.

"If you said to Jose beforehand: ‘Would you take a 0-0?’ he would have taken your arms off. It’s not about that, it’s a London derby! It’s for all of those fans, you need to show more of an attacking intent."

Tottenham will be back in Premier League action at home to Wolves on Sunday, three days before they take in an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Norwich.