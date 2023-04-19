'This sport continues to be evil' - Ryan Reynolds reacts to Wrexham's 'massive' win over Yeovil Town

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds appeared to be feeling the pressure after his side celebrated a "massive three points" against Yeovil Town on Tuesday.

Wrexham celebrated 3-0 win over Yeovil

Now one win away from promotion

Reynolds recognised importance but is feeling the pressure

WHAT HAPPENED? Unlike co-owner Rob McElhenney and his fellow 'It's Always Sunny in Phildelphia' stars, Reynolds wasn't in attendance for Wrexham's 3-0 win over Yeovil on Tuesday. He did, however, recognise the importance of the three points, as the Red Dragons are now on the brink of promotion to the football league.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a tweet after the game, Reynolds wrote: "MASSIVE three points. [Yeovil] put on a show. The first 45 min were edgy as hell. Big Saturday match on the way at the Racecourse. This sport continues to be evil."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As Reynolds notes, 22nd-placed Yeovil were able to keep the National League leaders at bay for the first half before a flurry of second-half goals made it seem like a comfortable victory. Wrexham are now one win away from promotion, and the celebratory mood was evident post-match as McElhenney's 'Always Sunny' co-star Charlie Day hilariously joined in with the players' warm down.

WHAT NEXT? A huge showdown awaits the Red Dragons. Wrexham take on Boreham Wood on Saturday knowing a win will secure ascension to the football league - or if Notts County drop points against bottom-placed Maidstone United in the earlier kick-off.