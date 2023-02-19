Spezia vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Spezia will face Juventus in a Serie A clash at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Sunday.
The Bianconeri will hope to pick up their third win on the trot in Serie A as they go up against relegation-threatened Spezia.
On the other hand, their opponents have failed to register a win in their last four games, losing thrice, and are currently 17th on the league table with 19 points from 22 games.
which TV channel is the game on, and how can you stream it live online?
Spezia vs Juventus date & kick-off time
Game:
Spezia vs Juventus
Date:
February 19, 2023
Kick-off:
5:00 pm GMT / 12:00 pm ET / 10:30 pm IST
Venue:
Stadio Alberto Picco
How to watch Spezia vs Juventus on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), it is available to watch on VIX+, Univision NOW, UniMas, TUDN USA and can be streamed live on Paramount+ and FuboTV.
In the UK, the fixture can be watched live on BT Sport 2 with live streaming available on the BT Sport app and website.
In India, the match can be steamed on SonyLiv.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
UK
BT Sport 2
India
N/A
JioCinema
Juventus team news and squad
Juventus will continue to be without Paul Pogba, Arkadiusz Milik, and Fabio Miretii with injuries. However, Leonardo Bonucci and Mattia Perin are once again available for selection.
Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Rugani, Bonucci; De Sciglio, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria, Vlahovic, Chiesa
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio, Crespi
Defenders
Bremer, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani, Danilo, Sandro, De Sciglio, Huijsen.
Midfielders
Locatelli, Fagioli, Kostic, Paredes, Cuadrado, Rabiot.
Forwards
Chiesa, Kean, Di Maria, Vlahovic.
Spezia team news and squad
Spezia will miss the services of Simone Bastoni, Szymon Zurkowski, Jacopo Sala, Jeroen Zoet and Viktor Kovalenko due to injuries while Salvatore Esposito is suspended for the clash.
The good news is that Ethan Ampadu and Mattia Caldara are back from suspension and will be included in the starting lineup against Juventus
Spezia possible XI: Dragowski; Amian, Caldara, Nikolaou; Holm, Bourabia, Ampadu, Agudelo, Reca; Gyasi, Shomurodov
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Dragowski, Marchetti, Zovko
Defenders
Ampadu, Nikolaou, Caldara, Wisniewski, Reca, Amian, Holm, Ferrer
Midfielders
Bourabia, Ekdal, Cipot, Beck, Agudelo, Maldini
Forwards
Gyasi, Verde, Shomurodov, Nzola, Krollis