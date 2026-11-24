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Spain recorded the second-biggest victory in FIFA U-17 World Cup history on Monday after thrashing Fiji 15-0 in Qatar, with Rafa Cruz, Roberto Tomas and Guillermo Trujillano all netting hat-tricks. The ruthless Group H rout handed the Junior Bula Boys their heaviest defeat at the tournament and deepened their ongoing defensive crisis.

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Spain run riot in Qatar

Spain overwhelmed Fiji from the opening whistle on November 23, racing into a 9-0 half-time lead before adding six more after the interval. Cruz finished with five goals after completing his treble inside 21 minutes, while Tomas and Trujillano both converted penalties to seal their own hat-tricks. Marco Company, substitute Yeremaiah Ramos and a Jorge Dominguez Lituba brace completed the record-breaking European rout.

Historic margin exposes huge gap

The 15-0 scoreline established Spain's largest-ever victory at a FIFA U-17 World Cup, eclipsing their previous 13-0 triumph over New Zealand in 1997. Across the competition's entire history, only Morocco's extraordinary 16-0 demolition of New Caledonia in the 2025 edition stands as a wider winning margin.

For Fiji, the defeat represents a stark setback during their second consecutive appearance on the global stage. Having already lost 6-0 to Morocco on November 20, the Oceania side have shipped 21 goals in just two Group H fixtures without scoring once. That tally already surpasses the 20 goals they conceded across their entire 2025 campaign against Tunisia (6-0), Belgium (7-0) and Argentina (7-0), leaving them with 41 goals conceded and none scored across five World Cup matches.

Disrupted preparations hinder Fiji progress

Warning signs had already surfaced during Fiji's final warm-up camp in the United Arab Emirates. As reported by Oceania Football Center (OFCe), the Junior Bula Boys suffered three straight friendly defeats against Vietnam (2-0), Tajikistan (5-1) and Venezuela (9-0) before travelling to Qatar, meaning they have now conceded 37 goals in five games since November 9.

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Off-field disruption has further complicated their campaign. Senior national team head coach Stephane Auvray took charge of the Under-17 squad on short notice following Sunil Kumar's departure to PNG Hekari FC. Even with returning captain Maikah Dau and several players carrying experience from last year's tournament, the heavy losses highlight the considerable work required in Fiji's youth development pathways.

Fiji chase elusive first goal

Fiji conclude their Group H campaign against China PR on Thursday, November 26, at Qatar's Aspire Zone. With knockout qualification effectively out of reach, Auvray's squad will be desperate to tighten up defensively and produce a far more competitive display. Above all, the Junior Bula Boys are aiming to avoid finishing a second successive World Cup without finding the net.