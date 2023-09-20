Spain men's and women's teams rebranded as gender-neutral 'Spanish National Football Team' following crunch talks amid fallout of Luis Rubiales-Jenni Hermoso kiss scandal

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) has rebranded its men's and women's teams as gender neutral "Spanish National Football Team".

After a marathon discussion of more than seven hours with the members of the women's team till the wee hours of Wednesday morning, the Spanish FA responded to the calls for a structural overhaul by the players by rebranding the Spanish women's team - formerly Seleccion Espanola de Futbol Femenina, or Spain women's national football team - to Seleccion Espanola de Futbol, or Spanish national football team, exactly the same way the men's team is referred to.

Interim president, Pedro Rocha, insisted that the name change is "not just a symbolic gesture" but an indication of the changed attitude and concept of the RFEF.

“Beyond a symbolic step, we want it to imply a change in concept, and the recognition that football is football, practiced by whoever practices it," he stated.

Article continues below

The logo and the branding of the men's and women's teams will be common as both of them have the distinction of becoming world champions on one occasion. Hence, they will both have one star over the logo.

"We do not need, on any medium, to differentiate the brands of both teams; Depending on the context, depending on the images that accompany the logo, it is perfectly understood whether we are referring to our champions or our champions,” Rocha insisted.

However, the men's Futsal team will have two stars as they became world champions in 2000 and 2004. But the name will be the same for both national teams - “Spanish Futsal Team”.

During the late-night discussions, several matters were addressed, encompassing structural modifications, the enhancement of professionalism within the women's team, and guaranteeing equitable treatment and respect akin to their male counterparts.

The FUTPRO Union played a pivotal role by providing legal counsel and facilitating mediation throughout the negotiations.

Although Luis Rubiales ultimately stepped down from his position as the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after an incident involving a kiss with Jenni Hermoso following the 2023 World Cup final triumph, the players issued a statement articulating their decision to abstain from selection until substantial reforms were implemented throughout the RFEF.

But the squad agreed to end the boycott after the crunch talks, barring two players, Mapi Leon and Patri Guijjaro.