Spain boss Enrique confident Morata can deliver on international return

The former Barcelona manager has recalled the Juventus striker, while Marcos Llorente has been handed a first senior call-up

Alvaro Morata has been recalled to the Spain squad, along with Koke, while Marcos Llorente has earned a first senior call-up.

La Roja have been short of in-form central strikers in recent months but Morata has enjoyed a strong start to the season with Juventus, scoring six goals in seven appearances in all competitions, including three in his past two games.

Morata's last appearance for Spain was in a 5-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win over Romania in November 2019.

Spain manager Luis Enrique has thrown his support behind Morata on his return, saying the former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker has been much improved since his move to Turin.

Enrique told his press conference on Friday: "I am not worried. I call on Morata because since he returned to Juventus he has been confident and his numbers indicate it, and he has an attitude both in attack and defense as I like it.

"Those of us who have watched him can appreciate that in terms of confidence and performance, he is better than the previous Morata, but it is a question for him."

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke has also returned, having last played for his country in a 4-1 friendly defeat of Wales more than two years ago. Team-mate Llorente has earned his first call-up, while Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara is out due to problems with a knee injury and Arsenal's Dani Ceballos has been omitted.

With Diego Llorente injured, Inigo Martinez returns, as does Fabian Ruiz. Rodrigo Moreno is left out after testing positive for coronavirus this week.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga keeps his place despite having lost his starting spot under Frank Lampard to new signing Edouard Mendy.

Spain face the Netherlands in a friendly on Wednesday, before Nations League clashes with Switzerland and Germany.

Spain squad:

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), David de Gea (Manchester United), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao); Sergi Roberto (Barcelona), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Eric Garcia (Manchester City), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham); Rodri (Manchester City), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (Napoli), Sergio Canales (Real Betis), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid); Adama Traore (Wolves), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).