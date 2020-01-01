Sozzi: Police FC tie down midfielder to contract until 2022

The Cops have moved to extend the contract of their key midfielder as they strive to do well in the coming season

Police FC have reached an agreement with midfielder Yousuf Sozzi to extend his stay at the club for the next two seasons.

The club has confirmed they have extended the stay of the player, who joined the club from Paidha Black Angels in the 2019-20 season, until 2022.

“Yousuf Sozzi has renewed his contract with us for the next two years,” the club stated on their official social media pages. “Thank you for your loyalty to Police FC.”

Sozzi was a key player for the Law Enforcers in the past campaign but missed a couple of matches in the closing stages after he picked an injury in an Uganda Premier League match against Wakiso Giants.

In total, Sozzi, who was also being linked with a move to the newly crowned champions Vipers SC, played 14 matches for the Cops.

Before moving to Police, Sozzi also played for a couple of teams in Uganda and Kenya, including SC Villa, Nairobi City Stars, and AFC Leopards.

Sozzi's extension will be good news for Police, who have vowed to challenge for titles in the coming season.

In a recent interview, the club chairman Asan Kasingye revealed it was time they turned into big boys in the local scene and start winning trophies.

“We no longer just want to compete; we need to win trophies. We are former champions and its time to think big,” Kasingye told reporters after unveiling their first signing in former Uganda Cranes midfielder Tony Mawejje.

“Football is a big enterprise in the world that doesn’t entertain mediocrity. We need to do the right thing like other clubs.”

Kasingye added it was the right time for the team to secure sponsors because Police are a big organisation and many people want to be part of it.

The chairman also revealed the club will do what they can to retain most of their players to build a strong side ahead of the new season.

Police, who are handled by Abdallah Mubiru, have already hit the transfer market, with the coach hoping to get the best from the transfers.

“We want to make sure we can also compete well with the best teams and our eyes on the transfer market are looking at all the good players available,” Mubiru told reporters.

“It is now a matter of building a strong team so that we can have at least cover for all positions, we must be ready to fight next season and make sure we win a trophy or two.”