Soyuncu sees Barcelona & Liverpool moves mooted by former agent

Mustafa Dogru, who worked on deals that took the Turkish defender to Germany and England, believes a switch to Spain may be in the offing

Caglar Soyuncu has seen his stock rise at Leicester, with the defender’s former agent claiming moves to Barcelona or Liverpool could now been made by the commanding centre-half.

Mustafa Dogru worked on the deals which took the Turkey international from Altinordu to Freiburg and then on to the King Power Stadium.

A slow start was made to life in England by the 23-year-old, as he found himself behind the likes of Harry Maguire in the Foxes pecking order.

Manchester United’s acquisition of England international Maguire in the summer of 2019 did, however, see a starting berth open up.

Soyuncu has made the most of that opportunity, with his performances across a productive Premier League season for Leicester sparking talk of interest from the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona are also expected to be in the market for defensive talent in the next window, with questions being asked of how long Samuel Umtiti and Jean-Clair Todibo will be tied to the Liga giants.

Dogru believes a switch to Camp Nou could be made, with the Blaugrana having noted Soyuncu’s ability in the past, but Liverpool may also be tempted to launch a raid on a domestic rival.

“It is possible that Barcelona could sign Caglar this summer, as they wanted to sign him before he moved from Altinordu to Freiburg,” Dogru told AS.

“We negotiated with them back then, and they presented an interesting project.

“But we wanted a situation which guaranteed first-team football for Caglar, which is why we chose Freiburg.

“Liverpool are the only Premier League side that could sign him, but PSG could also be an option.”

Soyuncu has suggested that he will shun any interest shown in him over the coming months, with a long-term contract having been committed to with ambitious Leicester.

He told Fotomac in April: “I don't think it would be right to go somewhere right now. I'm having a good season. Above all, I still have a lot to learn.”

Brendan Rodgers will be hoping that a prized asset can be retained, but the Foxes may see their resolve tested when it comes to Soyuncu and England international playmaker James Maddison.