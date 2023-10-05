'I don't like it' - England boss Gareth Southgate weighs in on VAR controversy after mistake robs Liverpool against Spurs

England boss Gareth Southgate has made his feelings clear on VAR following the controversial decision made during Tottenham Hotspur versus Liverpool.

VAR controversy in Tottenham vs Liverpool

Southgate makes feelings clear

Klopp calls for replay

WHAT HAPPENED? Southgate, who has named his England squad for the upcoming clashes against both Australia and Italy, was questioned regarding his opinion on VAR, following the incident involving Luis Díaz's disallowed goal versus Tottenham.

The England boss would go on to state he "doesn't like it" while claiming we should just accept the decisions made by on-field match officials.

WHAT THEY SAID: "My first experience of it... we're still not sure if the Jesse Lingard goal that knocked us out of a semi-final was legit or not," said the England boss to Sky Sports.

"I don't like it. I think we should just accept referees' decisions, but I also know that we're unlikely to go back to a world where we don't have technology as part of that decision-making process.

"It was never going to resolve every issue and I don't think there is any solution that will achieve that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are currently pushing for the clash against Spurs to be replayed following their 2-1 loss, with Jürgen Klopp claiming the mistake is so "unprecedented" it is the only fair solution.

"Something like this never happened, so that is why I think a replay is the right thing to do," said Klopp when asked about the incident and how Liverpool would like to proceed.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool face Union SG in the Europa League on Thursday.