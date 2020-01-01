'I don't like him as a wing-back' - Southgate misusing Alexander-Arnold for England, says Cole

The former Three Lions defender believes the Liverpool star is at his most effective when occupying a deeper role

Gareth Southgate is misusing Trent Alexander-Arnold for England, according to Ashley Cole, who doesn't "like to see him playing as a wing-back".

Alexander-Arnold played 79 minutes as the Three Lions secured a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over Belgium in their Nations League clash at Wembley on Sunday.

A Marcus Rashford penalty and a Mason Mount strike gave England all three points, but they rode their luck in a first half which was largely dominated by the visitors who took the lead via Romelu Lukaku's 16th-minute spot-kick.

Southgate fielded a much-changed line up from last week's 3-0 friendly victory against Wales, with the inclusion of Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier - all right-backs by trade, raising more than a few eyebrows.

Trippier was asked to take up an unnatural role on the left and Walker formed part of a back three alongside Harry Maguire and Eric Dier, while Alexander-Arnold started at right wing-back.

The 3-4-3 system ultimately proved ineffective in an attacking sense as England struggled to break into the final third of the pitch, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Mount and Marcus Rashford cutting isolated figures upfront.

Alexander-Arnold is used to playing in a more conventional right-back role for Liverpool, who have benefitted hugely from his superb passing range and overlapping runs in both the Premier League and Champions League in recent seasons.

Cole says Southgate failed to play to the 22-year-old's strengths against the Belgians, feeling the wing-back role actually limited his contribution going forward.

“I don’t like to see him playing as a wing-back,” the ex-Chelsea and England star told Sky Sports. "He’s better-suited playing from deeper and arriving into areas.

“With [Alexander-Arnold] coming into that space, you start to see his range of crosses and passing. He did most of his work chasing the left wing-back, trying to get in behind him, which I don't think suits him.”

Alexander-Arnold will be in line to feature once again when England continue their Nations League campaign with a home fixture against Denmark on Wednesday, three days before Liverpool are due back in Premier League action away at Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the 2020-21 campaign.