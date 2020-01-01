Southampton Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

The Saints will be aiming to get off to a strong start in the new season as they look to build on last term's 11th-place finish

The 2020-21 Premier League season begins for Southampton when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's men will then face Tottenham in their first home game of the season, with matches against Burnley, West Brom and Chelsea rounding out their first five fixtures.

Their first south coast derby with Brighton will take place at the Amex Stadium on December 5, with the return fixture at St Mary's on March 13.

The festive period looks tricky for the Saints with games against Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool between December 15 and January 2, as well as a Boxing Day trip to Fulham and a home game against West Ham on December 28.

In their final five games of the season, Southampton will take on Leicester, Liverpool, Fulham and Leeds, before a trip to West Ham on the last day.

Check out Southampton's full Premier League schedule for 2020-21 below.

Southampton Premier League 2020-21 fixtures