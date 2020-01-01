South Sudan arrive in Uganda ahead of Afcon qualifier vs Cranes

The Bright Stars are bottom of their group after losing their opening two games against Malawi and Burkina Faso

South Sudan have arrived in Uganda ahead of their Group B African Cup of Nations qualifier against the hosts.

The Federations of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) have confirmed the arrival of their opponents in a match to be played on Thursday, November 12.

"The Bright Stars of South Sudan have this [Sunday] evening landed at Entebbe International Airport with a delegation of 32 members," Fufa tweeted.

"They are accommodated at Imperial Botanical Beach Hotel in Entebbe."

The team will then have three days of training as they prepare for the first leg with their neighbours to be played at the StarTimes Lugogo Stadium, with the second leg to be played four days later in Nairobi, Kenya.

It will be a tough outing for the visitors who have lost their opening two games in their group.

They started with a 1-0 loss away to Malawi with the lone goal coming in the 68th minute courtesy of Hellings Frank Mhango. The Bright Stars then hosted Burkina Faso at home but ended up falling 2-1 despite putting up a brave fight.

Experienced striker Aristide Bance scored a brace in the 15th and 32nd minutes with Stephen Pawar scoring a consolation in the 90th minute.

On their part, Uganda started their campaign with a goalless draw away to Burkina Faso, before recording a 2-0 win at home against Malawi.

Emmanuel Okwi and Fahad Bayo scored the goals in the 30th and 68th minutes, respectively, to ensure the East Africa nation went top of the group with four points.

In Group B, both Uganda and Burkina Faso have four points but the former are on top courtesy of a better goal difference. The Flames of Malawi have three points ahead of matchday three actions.

South Sudan’s provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Nafian Legasson Alionzi, Michael Magut, Ramadhan Mayik,

Defenders: Hasoon James, Mutwakil Abdulkarim, Peter Manyang, Dominic Kornelio, David Omot, Aganya Akot, John Kuol, Yassir Duku,

Midfielders: Elia Senterlino, Samuel Tombe, Stephen Pawaar, Koang Thok, Obang Achulu, Emmanuel Lumeri, Daniel Samuel, Warabek Ateng Deng, Dominic Abui, Sebit Ajack, Wani Evans, Asad Musa.

Strikers: Jose Kuch, Jimmy Michael, Sabri Mutawakil, Justin Azom, Samuel Odwang, Godfrey Peter, Sabir Henry, Tito Okello, Makueth Wol.