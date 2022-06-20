South Africa legend Ngubane says Bafana Bafana coach Broos should not have apologised

The ex-player feels the Belgian tactician was right to call out the low standard of the country’s football

South Africa legend Mlungisi Ngubane believes Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos should not have apologised for his remarks about the standards of the country’s football because he was ‘spot on.’

Broos apologised at the weekend after coming under heavy criticism for saying that South Africa lacked quality players to compete with the likes of Ghana and Morocco whom they have lost to recently.

“I want to apologise if my declaration in the press conference last Tuesday was disrespectful against this nation,” said Broos.

“This was not my intention, certainly not. I came here one year ago and the only thing I want is for South African football to become better. I think we are on the right way, but there is still a lot of work to do. I hope that this country will be with us to change some things, things that we have to change,” he added.

But Ngubane, popularly known as the Professor, sees nothing wrong in what the Belgian tactician said, insisting he said the truth as South African football is still not at the required level.

"Who did he insult? Did he say something bad about someone?" Ngubane told KickOff.

Broos had made the remarks while defending his selection and tactics after he was criticised for leaving out players such as Mamelodi Sundowns duo Andile Jali and Themba Zwane but Ngubane is siding with the coach.

"Players like [Victor] Letsoala, Jali and Zwane, who we regard as our best players, don't even have a place in the national team. So that means our football is not up to scratch. Even Percy Tau's level has dropped, so I don't think Broos needed to apologise,” he added.

"Hugo Broos is not my favourite, but what he says is a fact. Agents must push their players to work hard, players are earning a lot of money but they are not putting in any effort.”

South Africa have failed to win their last three games, losing 1-0 to Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers, losing 5-0 to France in a friendly followed by a 2-1 defeat away to Morocco in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Bafana Bafana next face Liberia in the Afcon qualifiers in September.