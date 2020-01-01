South Africa 7-0 Comoros: Holweni nets five as Banyana Banyana cruise to semi-final

The 19-year-old forward put up a fantastic display as Banyana Banyana cruised into the semi-finals in style on Monday

Sibulele Holweni scored five goals in South Africa's 7-0 thumping of Comoros in a Cosafa Women's Cup encounter on Monday.

Prior to the game, Banyana Banyana had recorded clinical victories in two matches, beating Angola 2-0 before thrashing Eswatini, with the High Performance Centre product scoring the second goal.

The 19-year-old opened the scoring for the hosts after just five minutes and completed her double in the 31st minute.

Four minutes from the half time break, the rampant Desiree Ellis' team added a third of the match through Hildah Magaia's strike.

On return from the recess, Holweni netted her third and the fourth goal of the game for Banyana four minutes into the second half.

Nonhlanhla Mthandi increased the tally to six in the 51st minute before the ruthless former Bantwana captain bagged her fourth and fifth goals inside the final two minutes of the encounter.

With her five goals, Holweni, who was South Africa's youngest player at the Women's World Cup last year in France, has now scored six goals in three matches in the tournament.

Monday's win saw Ellis' side finish top of Group A with nine points and guaranteed their progress to the semi-final of the competition.

Having advanced to the next stage, South Africa will battle Group B winners Malawi on Thursday for a place in final as they inch closer to a title defence.