Sophia Smith shows off USWNT's bright future with CONCACAF W Championship goals vs Jamaica

The 21-year-old forward is part of a young American core that expects big things in the years ahead

United States women's national team forward Sophia Smith netted twice in the first 10 minutes on Thursday during a 5-0 victory in the CONCACAF W Championship against Jamaica.

Smith, 21, is one of the USWNT's most promising young attackers and figures to be in contention for a key role at the 2023 Women's World Cup and 2024 Olympics Games.

Head coach Vladko Andonovski's squad is attempting to move in a positive direction after settling for bronze last summer in Tokyo, and the play of their up-and-comers provides enthusiasm.

Smith's early brace vs Jamaica

Smiith scored goals in the fifth and eighth minutes to give her side an early advantage.

Who is Sophia Smith?

Smith was the first-overall NWSL draft selection in 2020 by the Portland Thorns, immediately marking her as a player to watch for the future of the USWNT.

Since then, she's appeared in 18 senior matches for her country.

A "devastating" ACL injury to 22-year-old forward Catarina Macario has opened the door for increased playing time for Smith, and she's taking advantage of the opportunity.

Along with Smith and Macario, Mallory Pugh (24) and Trinity Rodman (20) give the USWNT a strong long-term attacking group. Rodman registered the team's fifth goal on Thursday after coming on as a substitute.

What is the CONCACAF W Championship?

This was the USWNT's second match in the summer competition, which is being hosted by Mexico. It has won both of its matches.

Countries can qualify for both the World Cup and Olympics through the event.

