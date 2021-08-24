'The sooner Ronaldo leaves, the better' - Ex-Juventus president Gigli wants forward out of the club

The star was benched for the Serie A opener and is reportedly angling to move to Manchester City - and the former Turin supremo wants him gone

Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli says Cristiano Ronaldo is hindering the club's attempts to win back the Serie A title and wants him to be sold before the transfer window closes.

Ronaldo joined Juve from Real Madrid in a €100 million transfer ahead of the 2018-19 campaign and signed a lucrative four-year contract. He is now into the final year of that deal and a move away from the club has been mooted.

The Portuguese forward reportedly asked to be on the bench for Juve's 2-2 Serie A draw with Udinese on Sunday, and is said to be angling for a move to Manchester City , and Gigli thinks his old club would do well to be rid of the player.

Gigli, who was Juve president between 2006 and 2009, told SerieANews : "I've always been honest: signing Ronaldo was a mistake. It's impossible to recoup the investment and it will remain that way.

"He's a great player, but I have to be honest – the sooner he leaves, the better for him and for Juventus.

"I hope that [Juve head coach] Massimiliano Allegri knows how to continue using him like he did against Udinese. That is, with intelligence and when the game is in progress.

"Ronaldo hampers Juventus' attack. Without him, they can do excellent things in collective terms."

The five-time Ballon D'Or winner remains one of the world's best players even at the age of 36, but the number of clubs who could attract his talents are few - and those who could afford them even more scarce.

Man City would be one, but they are focused on signing Harry Kane ahead of Ronaldo, while PSG moved for Barcelona icon Lionel Messi ahead of his great rival. Moves to MLS or the Middle East have also been reported at various times.

Juve manager Allegri meanwhile is still convinced Ronaldo will not leave this month. He told reporters last week : "Ronaldo is an added bonus for us, because he guarantees a large number of goals. Obviously, we also have to work as a team to get the best out of an individual.

"He has always trained well, I just read the gossip in the papers. He never told us he wanted to leave. Ronaldo told me that he is staying at Juventus."

