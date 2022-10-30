'Clearly, something's not going right' - Alexander-Arnold reveals Liverpool squad are second guessing themselves following poor run of results

Trent Alexander-Arnold acknowledged that Liverpool are failing to deliver as a team and the issues need to be addressed soon.

Alexander-Arnold worried about Liverpool's form

Need to improve before Spurs game

Something 'not going right' for the Reds

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking after his side's humbling home defeat to Leeds, the England international insisted that things can improve in the Reds' camp, but the team needs to start delivering soon if they want to achieve their goals for the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the full-back said, "I'd say we all believe in ourselves, we believe in the way we play, we believe in the squad and what we can achieve. But I think when you do get setbacks, it can potentially make you second-guess yourself and question things.

"Clearly, as a team, something's not going right, it's not going as well as we want it to go. That's something for everyone to think about, that's something for everyone to address and make sure we put it right, especially next week against Spurs, top-four rivals. We kind of need to go there and get some points if we've got any chance of reaching our aims and aspirations for the season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have won only twice in their last five Premier League matches and are currently ninth in the league table, with 13 points less than leaders Manchester City. The Leeds defeat was the second successive loss to a relegation-threatened side, with the Reds being shocked by Nottingham Forest last weekend.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Liverpool take on Napoli in the Champions League next before facing top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur on November 6.