'Some Vipers SC players are not at level required' - Kajoba

The Venoms tactician is hopeful of getting a positive result away to advance to the next round of the Caf Champions League

Vipers SC head coach Fred Kajoba has stated some players disappointed by putting up a below-par performance in the 1-0 loss to Al-Hilal Omdurman in the first leg of the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

The visitors scored the only goal in the 26th minute when Bakhet Hamid tapped in from a good area after a swift counter-attack. The Venoms were punished for a defensive lapse as they concentrated on getting an opening goal.

The tactician has since pointed out where his team disappointed, especially in the first half.

"Poor first half, very good second half but now we have to go back to the drawing board and correct those small mistakes," Kajoba explained after the demoralizing loss.

"In the first half, we didn’t play good football. I felt some of the players were below par in the first half and I thought they were not at the level required to play at Vipers."

However, the coach was impressed with the way his charges played in the second half and created several scoring opportunities.

"I liked how we handled the game in the second half. I thought we were better, braver, and had purpose about our play," Kajoba continued.

"We shifted our shape to a back three, and that helped us have more men inside their half.

"That gives me a lot of confidence in the team that we can build on that and turn around this fixture. It is not entirely out of our hands and I am positive we can get the result in Sudan."

The Ugandan champions could have levelled matters in the 55th minute, but Cesar Manzoki headed the ball over from an Abraham Ndugwa cross.

With time running out, David Bagoole and Dan Sserunkuma were introduced in place of Jamil Kalisa and Abraham Ndugwa as the UPL giants pushed for a goal.

Halid Lwaliwa came closest in the 60th minute when he got a chance in the danger zone, but his header, from a Watambala cross, was stopped by the woodwork.

Paul Mucureezi and Ibrahim Orit had glorious opportunities to hit the back of the net, but Abdallah Aboeshren played his part to help his team maintain the slim lead.

Later on, Mutombora pulled off a fantastic save to deny the unmarked Farouq Mughid who was certain to score, and keep the scoreline in check after the first leg.