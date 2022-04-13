Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone accused Pep Guardiola of looking down at his team, despite the Manchester City man's apparently warm praise of their Champions League rivals.

City advanced to the semi-finals at Atletico's expense on Wednesday after a 0-0 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano, having prevailed 1-0 in the opener last week.

The final minutes of the clash were overshadowed by a brawl between the two sides which continued in the tunnel after the final whistle.

What was said?

"I don't have to give an opinion, whether someone speaks well of us or not," Simeone told reporters.

"A lot of the time, those people who have a large vocabulary, who are very intelligent, they show contempt in their praise.

"But although we might not have such large vocabularies we are not that stupid."

The bigger picture

Although Simeone did not go into further detail over his apparent difference with Pep, the City boss had hinted that Atletico's defensive tactics in the first leg were rather outdated.

"In prehistory, for the last 100,000 years and today attacking against five [defenders] and five [midfielders] is very difficult," he affirmed after the opener.

"There is no space. They are very competitive and defend very well."

Speaking on Wednesday after the 0-0 draw, Pep insisted he had nothing but respect for Simeone's charges.

"Make no mistake, I did not criticise Atletico," he asserted.

"I said that it is always difficult to attack against a team which defends very well."

Atletico are back in action on Sunday, when they host Espanyol at the Wanda Metropolitano.

