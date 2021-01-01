'Some of those people know zero football' - Mutebi hits back after KCCA FC departure

The former Kasasiro Boys tactician made the statement in his first comment after leaving a club he had been in charge of since mid-2015

Coach Mike Mutebi has claimed certain people at Kampala Capital City Authority FC 'know zero' about football.

Mutebi left the Kampala club on Monday and he has now come out to criticise individuals for trying to influence his decisions as the coach of the club.

"If they feel like good riddance then I wish them the same," Mutebi said as per Football256.

"There are people who always want to act smart because every time there is success, everyone wants to own it and we have had those individuals who want to attract all the attention which is not right.

"And I cannot allow someone to overstep boundaries and try to influence my technical decisions, that’s impossible."

"Because some of those people know zero football and do not understand the technical bit of affairs."

The coach also denied the rumours that he had walked out of a meeting with the club's board after some of his technical decisions were questioned.

"My relationship with my bosses has always been about respect of duties and person. It has been a good and healthy relationship because everyone knew what their duties were," explained the Premier League winner.

"I have worked well with former club chairmen like [Julius] Kabugo and [Aggrey] Ashaba because they know where their influence stops.

"I never walked out of a meeting during my time at the club. Every discussion we held with my bosses was always open and honest.

"I was called into various meetings and I presented and backed my technical knowledge and understanding to my bosses.”

"We have disagreed a number of times but we have always had functional conflicts and at the end of the day we have exchanged ideas and found common ground."

Mutebi is one of the most experienced coaches who has also been in charge of SC Villa, Miracle FC, Maroons FC and UPDF (now Simba FC). Since he was appointed the KCCA coach in mid-2015, Mutebi went on to oversee a total of 247 games where he won 152 matches, drew on 56 occasions and lost 39 games.

Article continues below

His reign also saw that Kasasiro Boys win one Cecafa Clubs' Cup in 2019 in Rwanda, three Uganda Premier League titles, two Uganda Cups, and four Super Cups. He also lifted the Independence Cup, the Super 8 trophy and the Phillip Omondi invitational tournament.

Although KCCA had a shaky period in the middle of the first Premier League round, Mutebi had stabilised the KCCA boat and they became a free-scoring side just before the mid-season break began.

Mutebi left Kasasiro Boys sitting fourth with 27 points and enjoys the highest number of goals scored as the tally stands at 38 while they have conceded just 12.