Soltilo Bright Stars shock Express FC while Vipers SC draw against Wakiso Giants

The Red Eagles failed to end their run of two draws after suffering a defeat at Kavumba while the Venoms snatched a draw

Express FC’s recent poor run in the Ugandan Premier League suffered another blow after they lost 2-1 to Soltilo Bright Stars in a match on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles went into the match at Kavumba Recreation Centre in search of their first win in three matches but it was not the case as an 87th-minute goal from Emmanuel Loki handed Brights Stars the win and maximum points.

It was Express who took the lead in the 41st minute through Ibrahim Kayiwa and they went into the half-time break enjoying a 1-0 lead but Bright Stars responded with a goal in the 76th minute courtesy of Sam Ssekamatte before Loki sealed the game in the 87th minute.

Express under coach Wasswa Bbosa made four changes to their starting eleven with defender Murushid Juuko returning from suspension, John Byamukama coming in for Hillary Shabene, Frank Kalanda replacing Martin Kizza while Kayiwa started in place of Godfrey Lwesibawa.

It was the Red Eagles, who started the match strongly after centre referee Ronald Madanda got the game underway, and with almost five minutes played, Kayiwa missed an open chance after putting the ball wide with only the keeper to beat.

Express captain Enock Walusimbi was booked for a foul on Amos Akandwanaho as Bright Stars resorted to slow down the visitors, who were comfortable using the flanks.

Kayiwa then put Express ahead after heading home a cross from Lumu in the 41st minute but on resumption, Bright Stars changed their style of play and were level in the 76th minute through Ssekamatte before they scored the winner with three minutes left on the clock courtesy of Loki.

Meanwhile, Vipers suffered a major setback in their quest to retain the title after they settled for a 0-0 draw against Wakiso Giants at St Mary’s Kitende.

Although the draw enabled the Venoms to keep their unbeaten start to the season at home, it denied them a chance to stretch their lead at the top of the 16-team table, as they moved to 43 points but with URA FC playing against SC Villa on Wednesday, the Tax Collectors have a big chance to leapfrog them if they win.

Elsewhere, BUL FC came twice from behind to beat UPDF FC 4-3, Kyetume FC edged out Busoga United 1-0, MYDA FC beat Onduparaka FC 3-2 away, while Police FC thrashed Kitara FC 4-1 at home.