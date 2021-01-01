Solskjaer warns De Gea past glories count for nothing at Manchester United

The Spanish goalkeeper's place is under threat after his mistakes against Everton

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned David De Gea that previous success will not guarantee anyone a regular start under him at Manchester United.

De Gea came in for criticism for a couple of blunders in the Red Devils’ 3-3 draw with Everton last weekend.

Solskjaer has been urged to make a change in goal, with Gary Neville saying he should buy in the summer, and the Norwegian has made it clear the only things that count are current performances.

What was said?

“It’s not about who has got the most trophies,” Solskjaer said. “I’m in a very fortunate position to have the ­goalkeeper department that I have – and it was a conscious decision to bring Dean [Henderson] back to have real competition.”

Henderson, who impressed on loan at Sheffield United in the previous couple of seasons, is pushing for a starting spot and did his cause no harm with a clean sheet against West Ham in the FA Cup in midweek.

Solskjaer has admitted to facing a tough decision as to who starts against West Brom in the league on Sunday.

“Dean has made it harder and harder for me, of course, to leave him out because whenever he plays he does really well," he said.

“It’s about what you give to the team, here and now – whether you’re a left-back, right-back, on the left wing or right wing.

“I think the whole squad knows they have to perform to be in the team.

"We have, I would say, at least two players in every position who would feel ‘I am a first choice’. The keeper position is no different to the right-back, left-back or centre-forward position.

“It’s about your performances and what you give to the team.”

Should Solskjaer stick or twist?

De Gea has been the undisputed number one at Old Trafford since joining the club a decade ago from Atletico Madrid.

The 30-year-old's recent form and emergence of Henderson have handed Solskjaer a dilemma.

De Gea has a lot of credit in the bank and while Solskjaer has said past glories count for little, the Spaniard should retain his place - and allow Henderson to take over for the Europa League Round of 32 tie with Real Sociedad.

