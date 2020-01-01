‘Solskjaer needs time at Man Utd & two January signings’ – Neville urges patience amid calls for change

The former Red Devils star is looking for those at Old Trafford to stick with an under-fire coach and back him with the transfer support he requires

Manchester United have “got to stick” with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and deliver two fresh faces before the January transfer window closes, says Phil Neville.

The Red Devils boss is facing more uncomfortable questions regarding his future on the back of a 2-0 home defeat to Burnley.

Disgruntled supporters left Old Trafford on Wednesday long before the final whistle blew in a meeting with the Clarets, with many having seen enough.

United are considered to have hit a new low, with top-four ambitions taking another hefty blow.

There is still time in which to get additions through the door, but efforts in the winter market have so far delivered no end result.

Neville admits that Solskjaer needs bodies to raise the collective standard, but also feels that the Norwegian requires patience from the stands and boardroom in order to get things right.

The former United star told Match of the Day on the back of a demoralising night against Burnley: “It’s a massive concern.

“I think they’ve got to stick with him [Solskjaer].

“The squad to me looks light, it looks inexperienced, it looks weighed down by the expectation.

“I think they need two signings in this window to have any success this season.

“There’s bits I see from them that I think, ‘They’re heading in the right direction'. The youth side, the energy around the place.

“It’s just that lack of quality. United are where they are at this moment in time and people have got to accept it.”

Solskjaer was quizzed on his recruitment plans after coming unstuck against the Clarets and was eager to point out that a rebuilding project at the club remains a work in progress.

He told BT Sport: “We are looking to improve, we have got our targets.

"This is our second defeat at home and first since August. I thought we had turned that corner.

"We have started a clear-out and now I am going to be answering these questions until it [transfer window] closes. We are working on things.

"For me the most important thing is we have to perform on the pitch. Tonight wasn't good enough for a Manchester United team."

He added at a post-match press conference: “We are working to improve and get players in, and hopefully we can get something over the line.

“I think everybody can see these players are being stretched, they are stretched, and I've got absolutely no complaints on any of them because they give absolutely everything they've got.

"I'm responsible for what's happening on the pitch and of course we're looking to strengthen. We know we have to strengthen.

“We took that decision that some of these players, we let them go, because we needed to start afresh with a clear sight on target in front of us and that means a certain type of player in the squad and, yes, we know we have to get quality in and numbers in.”