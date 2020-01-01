Solskjaer already has summer transfer plans in place as Man Utd work ‘a couple of windows ahead’

The Red Devils boss has found value in recent recruitment and wants to ensure he is ahead of the curve when it comes to bringing more bodies on board

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits to having already identified potential summer targets for Manchester United, with the Red Devils looking to work “a couple of transfer windows ahead”.

A proactive approach to recruitment is now being favoured at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils having seen their fingers burned in a few big-money deals.

Greater emphasis is being placed on the acquisition of players with potential to unlock, with home-grown talent also being favoured.

That system has served Solskjaer well of late, with the likes of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Bruno Fernandes offering immediate returns on the faith and funds invested in them.

Unearthing more success stories is the challenge now facing United, with planning well under way when it comes to tracking and monitoring potential additions.

Solskjaer told TV2: “We have been working for a long time already to analyse our team and what we can get in the market.

“We are trying to work out a couple of transfer windows ahead. We can't just react in May with 'now we have to do something'.

“But then, all of a sudden, players can become available to sign, so you still have to be aware that something can happen quickly.”

United were left scratching around for a striker on deadline day in January, but they have sought to steer clear of kneejerk reactions.

Odion Ighalo has proved to be another shrewd signing, with the Nigerian impressing back in English football, and Solskjaer believes further value will be found by his scouting team and supportive board.

“Player signings are very systematic,” added the Norwegian.

“It takes many hours, and there are many people and many hours of player analysis that lie behind a list that is presented to me.

"And then I follow football myself, so I have wishes myself.

“But I have an impression of what kind of football player I want and what kind of person I want to join the club.”

United have moved themselves back into contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League, while another avenue to Champions League qualification remains open in the Europa League.

The first leg of a last-16 encounter with LASK in that competition will take place behind closed doors amid mounting fears over the spread of coronavirus, with the Red Devils due in Austria on Thursday.