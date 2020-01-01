'He changed them!' - Solskjaer reveals Mourinho moaned about Man Utd away dressing room

The Portuguese returned to Old Trafford in his position as Tottenham boss and was less than impressed with what he saw upon his arrival

Jose Mourinho moaned about a change that he made at Manchester United when returning to Old Trafford as manager of Tottenham, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed.

The Portuguese was relieved of his duties by the Red Devils in December 2018.

He had spent two-and-a-half years at the helm by that point, but was unable to build on the success he enjoyed during a productive debut campaign which delivered three pieces of silverware.

More teams

Mourinho had done all he could to rekindle former glories for United, with every avenue explored in a bid to give the Red Devils a competitive edge.

One of the decisions made in that process came back to haunt him 12 months after his departure.

On December 4, 2019, Spurs took in a trip to Old Trafford with Mourinho calling the shots after being appointed as successor to Mauricio Pochettino.

They would suffer a 2-1 defeat, with current United boss Solskjaer claiming that his predecessor was not happy with the facilities at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Norwegian told United We Stand of a meeting with Mourinho: “We had a chat before the game.

“I’d not really met him before, only briefly when he was at Chelsea and they played Cardiff. We had a nice chat. He was complaining about the away dressing room, the one that he’d changed!

“There was a positive atmosphere between us – it was good to have him back.”

Solskjaer was the man United turned to after parting with Mourinho.

A 1999 treble-winning hero was initially appointed on an interim basis, before going on to earn a three-year contract.

Article continues below

Questions have been asked of Solskjaer’s suitability to the most demanding of posts, but he has always maintained that he is the right man for the job and hopes the club now share that opinion.

The 47-year-old added: “I’m a Red through and through. United matters to me.

“I’m honest, I’m loyal. I’m a club man. I plan for the long term and I want the best for the club long term. I’d like to think they thought I had the personality to manage Manchester United.”