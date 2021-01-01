Solskjaer reveals Diallo to join Manchester United imminently, January transfer plan will be limited

The Red Devils boss says he cannot see any more obstacles to the young Ivorian arriving at the Theatre of Dreams

Manchester United are set to boosted by the arrival of Atalanta wonderkid Amad Diallo but don't expect to see much movement from the club in the January transfer window, according to coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils confirmed the purchase of 18-year-old Diallo from the Serie A club over the summer for a fee which could reach £37m ($48m), with the winger staying at Atalanta until a work permit could be granted for his move to Old Trafford.

Following United's 2-1 win over Aston Villa, which sent the club equal on points with Premier League leaders Liverpool, Solskjaer confirmed Diallo's arrival in Manchester was imminent.

However, the Norwegian tactician hinted there wouldn't likely be any other business during the current player movement period.

"Amad, we've had all the paperwork, I can't see any obstacles," Solskjaer said.

"Hope very soon he will be with us. Very excited to have him in. He'll need time to develop.

"Apart from that I'm not thinking too much about January."

Right winger Diallo has only played 35 minutes for Atalanta in all competitions this season, with the Serie A club preferring to give game time to prospects staying at the club.

The teenager will likely link up with United's Under-23 team until he acclimatises in England and tries to break into a Manchester United team that is currently flying.

Since losing to Arsenal at the beginning of November, the Red Devils have been unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League matches, winning eight and drawing only two against Manchester City and Leicester City.

"Of course we are happy with what we are doing," Solskjaer said of Man Utd''s unbeaten league run.

"We have shown we have improved a lot in a year. We lost to Arsenal away last new year's day. We have improved immensely. We are getting fitter and fitter and stronger and stronger.

"These players have a great age. They are learning and are hungry to learn which is important. They come in every day with a hunger and desire to be the best on match day. They have been focused."