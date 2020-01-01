Solskjaer refuses to rule out Manchester United striker signing

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are enjoying their best campaigns but their boss might well add further competition to the forward ranks

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not ruled out signing another striker to bring in competition for Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to help them improve.

United decided against signing a forward when Romelu Lukaku, the club’s leading goalscorer last season, left for Inter in the summer.

Martial and Rashford have both stepped up since the Belgian’s departure, having had their best goal-scoring seasons with 19 goals each in all competitions. And with Greenwood contributing 12 himself, the team haven’t been struggling to find the net.

However, their good form has not deterred Solskjaer from wanting to add another striker to his squad.

“You need competition for places at Manchester United,” Solskjaer warned. “If you think you've got a divine right to be playing every game and are doing so well that we're not going to look for players to replace you, you're in the wrong place.

“I've been here myself for so many years as a striker and Teddy Sheringham comes in, Dwight Yorke comes in, Ruud van Nistelrooy comes in, Wayne Rooney comes in.

“We've always got to look at improving, and if they don't improve, we might have to look somewhere else to get better because we have to be better. We're too far away from where we need to be and want to be.”

Despite Solskjaer’s determination to strengthen his attack, he praised his current crop.

“I've always had faith in the forwards we have at the club - Mason, Marcus and Anthony,” Solskjaer said.

“I think they're boys who improve on trust, I think they're good boys to talk to, discuss and sit with and they know that I trust them, they know I want the best for them, but they also know I've got to make decisions for the team and the club.

“They've all taken responsibility at different parts of the season and I'm delighted with all of them. I think all three have had a good development this season but they can be so much better.

“All three, I'm still waiting to see them blossom because there are parts of their game that they still need to improve on.”

United’s next game is a trip to relegation-threatened Brighton on Tuesday night, with Solskjaer’s side on a 14-game unbeaten run and the manager is hopeful they can remain unbeaten until the end of the season.

“Any Manchester United team should go into any game against any opposition believing they can win that game. The short answer is yes,” the Norwegian said on whether he believed the Red Devils can keep the streak going. “But the long answer is that there's more to it than that.

“Different things can play a part in this run but we hope to extend it and want it as long as possible.”