Solskjaer: No decision made on Rashford surgery

The 23-year-old could require an operation on his shoulder ahead of the new campaign but his coach says they are still discussing the matter

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it is still unclear if Marcus Rashford must undergo an operation this summer.

The 23-year-old has been struggling with a shoulder problem since last year and may require surgery in the wake of England's Euro 2020 campaign.

But Solskjaer says they have not come to a decision so far and are still in talks with medical experts.

What has been said?

"No, we’re looking at the best options," Solskjaer told reporters when asked if Rashford will have an operation.

"Of course, he went away just to reflect on it a little bit. We have to take the best course of action for him and the club.

"We’re still addressing that with the experts."

Solskjaer defends Rashford

Rashford was one of three players who faced racist abuse after missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all published statements reflecting on the loss and hit out at the abuse they have received.

Solskjaer says he was saddened by the discrimination they received as he defended his player.

Article continues below

"It’s very disappointing and sad," he said.

"They play football, they do the best for the club, do the best for their family, do their best for their country and are brave enough to step up and take penalties, that’s a win in itself."

Further reading