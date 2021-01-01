Solskjaer confirms Manchester United youngsters Shoretire and Diallo will feature against Real Sociedad

The African stars will get a chance to play when the Red Devils welcome the Spanish club to Old Trafford

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Nigeria’s Shola Shoretire and Ivory Coast’s Amad Diallo will play in the second leg of their Uefa Europa League match against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

A week ago in Turin, Diallo made his debut for Solskjaer’s side after replacing Mason Greenwood in the 83rd minute while 17-year-old Shoreitre made his first-team bow against Newcastle United as an 89th-minute substitute on Sunday.

Manchester United go into Thursday’s Europa League clash with a four-goal advantage from the first-leg and Solskjaer has confirmed the African duo will play a part against Real Sociedad.

Following their substitute debuts, Diallo and Shoretire are chasing their first start for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer said in a press conference: "Hannibal (Mejbri) is injured, he got injured in the reserves, unfortunately he will be out for a month he was just coming into our squad and unfortunately he’s out.

"Amad (Diallo) and Shola (Shoretire) will be involved, they’re in the squad and I’m not going to tell you if they’re starting or not.”

The Norwegian tactician also added that he is interested in grooming young players only if they have the 'good attitude'.

He added: "Of course it’s down to each manager how they think, I believe in the youth I believe if young players if they get a chance they can really develop, improve, impress even surprise you and that’s just part of this club and it’s part of me.

"I’ve always loved working with young players and hungry players with a good attitude if you’ve got a good attitude you’ve got a good chance if you don’t then there’s less of a chance."