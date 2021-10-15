Solskjaer calls on Man Utd star Rashford to prioritise football as he closes in on season debut

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his desire for Marcus Rashford to prioritise football moving forward as the manager said the best is yet to come from the Manchester United striker.

Rashford has been included in United's squad for their trip to Leicester City on Saturday as he looks to make his season debut following off-season shoulder surgery.

The 23-year-old has been lauded as much for his off-field work as for his displays on the pitch, as he was awarded with an MBE for his efforts to end child poverty.

What was said?

"I know that we will see the best of Marcus in the years to come," Solskjaer said.

"He has done remarkable things at a young age but he is now coming into the best age for a footballer and he is learning, getting more experienced.

"He has time to reflect on … what he has done off the pitch as well, because he has done some fantastic things and now to … maybe prioritise his football and focus on football because he’s got a challenge on his hands here at Man Utd, he has a challenge on his hands to play for England, and I think Marcus is one of those who takes up those challenges.

"He is going to express himself and his talent and he knows that we want a lot from him but we are going to give him the time to get back to what he was and what he can be."

The bigger picture

Rashford has been on the front lines of political fights in recent years, and recently outlined why he will never just stick to football as he continues to battle for causes he believes in.

Meanwhile, he has continued to be a key performer for club and country, as he was part of the England side that reached the Euro 2020 final this summer.

Rashford's goalscoring ability will be welcomed in a United side that currently sits in fourth place in the Premier League table, two points off the pace of leaders Chelsea.

