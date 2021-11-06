Solanke at the double as AFC Bournemouth extend Championship dominance

Dominic Solanke scored two goals as AFC Bournemouth stretched their lead at the top of the Championship table with a 4-0 victory over Swansea City on Saturday.

Bournemouth bounced back from Wednesday's disappointing 2-1 loss to Preston North End which ended their unbeaten start to the 2021-22 league season.

The former Liverpool man opened the scoring for the hosts at the Vitality Stadium in the 26th minute, courtesy of an assist from Philip Billing and he later doubled their lead with his second goal of the encounter, four minutes into the second half.

Another brace from Jaidon Anthony sealed the emphatic triumph for the Cherries.

Solanke has now scored 13 goals in 17 Championship games this season and he was later replaced in the 86th minute.

Scott Parker's men lead the English lower division table with 40 points after 17 matches, two points above Fulham who defeated Peterborough United 1-0.

Elsewhere in South East London, Nigerian descent Fest Ebosele broke the deadlock at the Den for Derby County in their 1-1 draw against Millwall.

Ebosele finished off Thomas Lawrence's assist in the 44th minute but the lead did not last long as the hosts responded a minute later through Scott Malone.

DR Congo's Benik Afobe also featured in the encounter for Millwall, but he could build on his maiden goal of the season which he scored in their 1-0 defeat of Reading on Tuesday.

At West Brom, DR Congo's Grady Diangana rescued a point for the hosts with his 65th-minute equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Nigeria defender Semi Ajayi was an unused substitute for the Baggies while Cameroon's James Lea Siliki was introduced in the 72nd minute by Boro.

Despite the dropped points, West Brom are third in the league table with 32 points after 17 games while Neil Warnock's side occupies 14th position with 22 points.