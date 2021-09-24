'So much depends on Aubameyang' - Smith ahead of North London Derby

The ex-Gunner believes both teams have exciting attacking players and that Spurs could be vulnerable on Sunday

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith has stated it is going to be interesting to see how the Gunners attack with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against Tottenham Hotspur in this weekend's Premier League assignment.

The sworn rivals will be meeting in the North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. He believes the Mikel Arteta-led charges can make the difference against Spurs who have new faces in their team.

"It is going to be interesting to see Arsenal’s attack against Tottenham’s defence, given those creative players and if Arsenal can get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moving and making good runs and playing with confidence," Smith told Sky Sports.

"Tottenham have got a couple of new boys in Emerson Royal and Cristian Romero and that might be an area that Arsenal can exploit, perhaps down the left flank.

"Just like Spurs, that’s the strength for Arsenal: the creative players they’ve got. They’ve got energy, ideas, and real talent there. In the coming weeks, if those creative players just behind Aubameyang can build up a relationship with the centre-forward, then you’re in business. But so much depends on Aubameyang.

"If it is all falling down with him, if he’s not making the runs, if he’s not finishing his opportunities, then all that creativity comes to nothing."

The 58-year-old has further commented on what he is expecting from Thomas Partey.

Article continues below

"In midfield, Partey was always a vital cog in the machine. He had a disappointing time last year. I don't know why or what was going on but physically he didn't look right, he looked shattered at times in matches. But hopefully, now he's set for a good season. He's a fine player, there's no doubt about that," Smith continued.

"It will be interesting what kind of shape and line-up Arteta sees around him in the middle of the park but if you've got that holding presence and you've got those creative players just ahead - and Arsenal have got plenty of those in Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard, and Bukayo Saka - it begins to look promising."

Arsenal have collected six points in their last two matches while their rivals have lost as many points.