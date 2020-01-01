'So many things have been said that aren't true' - Dybala slams rumours over Juve future

The Argentine forward finally got off the mark in Serie A after struggling through a difficult start to the 2020-21 season

Paulo Dybala hit out at speculation over his Juventus future after opening the scoring in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Genoa.

The Argentine has endured a difficult 2020-21 season to date, struggling for form and fitness.

Prior to Sunday's clash he had failed to find the net in six Serie A outings, while reports suggested that talks over an extension to his contract, which expires in 2022, have been pushed back to next year due to doubts over his performances.

Dybala finally managed to get off the mark in the league with his side's first goal against Genoa, before Cristiano Ronaldo hit twice from the penalty spot to seal victory.

And after the match he could not hide his frustration at the constant talk over complications related to a potential new deal.

"So many things that aren't true have been said in relation to my contract," the Argentina international fired to Sky Sport after the final whistle.

"My agent was in Turin for a long time and was never called up by the club. It disappoints me to hear talk of invested financial figures.

"It would be better if the truth could be told, because talking about those aspects in this period pits the fans against me, with all the love I have for Juventus."

Juve director Fabio Paratici had addressed Dybala's contract back in October, affirming that discussions were in place to extend his stay.

"We're in talks to extend Paulo Dybala's contract," Paratici had told Sky Sport.

He wants to stay and we want to keep him. He's part of our future. We'll continue the negotiations to find an agreement.

"It has been a tricky period because we were locked in the hotel for two weeks due to the Covid scare and not allowed to meet anyone. But we'll continue the negotiations to find an agreement."

Dybala joined Juventus from Palermo in 2015 and has gone on to make more than 200 appearances for the Old Lady, scoring 97 times in all competitions and lifting a total of 10 trophies, including the Scudetto in each of his five seasons at the club.