‘So far so good!’ – Bbosa satisfied with Express FC's start to season

The veteran tactician is happy with the first four matches of the 2020-21 season as the league takes a break for the Chan competition

Express FC head coach Wasswa Bbosa is contented with how his charges have launched their campaign to win the elusive Ugandan Premier League (UPL) title.

The Red Eagles have started the 2020-21 season with two wins and two draws and are now on eight points and with a game on the leaders.

The team’s latest result saw them come top in the derby as they edged out SC Villa 1-0 at Wankuluku on Saturday.

With the top-flight taking a break until February 2021 to pave way for the African Nations Championship (Chan) to be held in Cameroon, and where Uganda will be represented, Bbosa has now said he is satisfied for now.

“First of all people have to know we started the league under adversity [Covid-19] so players had taken a while without training as a group which is hard to handle coming into a new season but am glad we’ve managed to slide through,” Bbosa said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“My technical team especially strength and conditioning led by Helen Buteme has done a fantastic job and I know we have more work to do but worry not, we shall be ready when the league resumes again.”

On beating Villa in the derby, Bbosa said: “The most important thing is that we have earned the three points in the derby, our target remains trying to win silverware, this is now done, we look forward to the next game, come next year," he told the same publication.

Against Villa, Express delivered an early Christmas present to the fans after George Ssenkaaba cooly and calmly slotted home from the left-wing, leaving shot-stopper Saidi Keni helpless, for the winning goal.

The game saw both teams cancel each other out in either half with few chances to write home about. Forward Eric Kambale rattled the crossbar 18 minutes into the game while Kabonge Nicolas sent his freekick off the mark from just outside the 18-yard area.

The Red Eagles, who are in position six on the 16-team log, have had a seven-year silverware drought with 2012 being the last time they won the league title.

After signing a three-year deal to handle the side, Bbosa revealed one of his main targets is to help the club to reclaim the league title.