Smouha SC's Nsimbabi credits former KCCA FC trio for career growth

The former Kassasiro Boy singled out praise for three individuals when he wast starting on his journey to becoming a professional footballer

Uganda and Smouha SC forward Derrick Nsibambi has credited his career growth to Brian Umony, coach George Nsimbe and former KCCA FC captain Ssaka Mpima.

Nsibambi joined the Ugandan heavyweights straight from school in 2014 and featured mostly in the reserve team. His first-team chances were restricted as Umony was favoured due to his experience and form.

But growing under coach Nsimbe and competing with Umony is what the 25-year old forward thinks helped him a great deal in his development.

More teams

“My confidence was just right, because players like [Brian] Umony and coach [George] 'Best' Nsimbe always trusted me, great feeling until today,” Nsibambi told Football256.

“[Ssaka] Mpima guided me a lot during my time at Lugogo just like Umony did on and off the pitch because we had healthy competition and all this has helped me until today.”

The striker, who won two league titles and a domestic cup at KCCA, states life as a professional footballer requires resilience and patience, something he is learning away from home.

“Life as a professional is difficult honestly, you’ve got to adjust a lot from food, culture to missing family, so you’ve got to have a tough skin but I was able to get over all those challenges,” he added.

“As a professional, you’ve got to give attention to detail which is not the case back in Uganda so every change I’ve experienced here has made me a better player so I am okay with it.

“My focus now is to work harder and move to bigger clubs and hopefully also be on the national team more often.”

Nsibambi is among other Ugandans including Emmanuel Okwi of Ittihad Alexandria, Taddeo Lwanga of Tanta FC and Khalid Aucho of Masr Lel Maqassah, who are plying their trade in Egypt.

Meanwhile, Joseph Mandela has declared he will leave Proline FC at the end of the current campaign.

The defensive midfielder has been at the club for the last seven seasons and has explained why his exit is imminent.

“As a player, the time comes when you need to grow on and off the pitch, it’s normal in this business,” Mandela told Football256.

“With the marvellous relationship, I have with the club, fans, my teammates and management I’d have loved to stay.

“But I think it’s the right time for me to face a new challenge as a player and a person when my current contract expires in June.

Article continues below

“Currently I am focused on the remaining five games of the season and after that, I’ll look at my options, however, Proline will always be home and family to me.”

It is not clear when football activities would return in the country following a suspension in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.