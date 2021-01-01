Smith Rowe reveals same ‘superstition’ as Grealish as Arsenal star remains unfazed by transfer talk

The Gunners academy graduate has been catching the eye in the No 10 role and claims to be “free” in his mind amid reports of possible signings

Emile Smith Rowe has the same “superstition” as Arsenal-linked Jack Grealish, with the youngster playing with his socks rolled down, but the 20-year-old remains unfazed by talk of further creative talent joining the ranks at Emirates Stadium.

Smith Rowe has, with Mesut Ozil frozen out and eventually moved on by Mikel Arteta, been charged with the task of filling the No 10 role in north London.

He has impressed in 14 appearances in all competitions, and is now looking to keep January signing Martin Odegaard stuck on the bench.

The talented 20-year-old will not be changing his ways, despite talk of interest in Grealish and Houssem Aouar resurface, and is determined to remain focused on the present.

Smith Rowe told Arsenal’s official YouTube channel: “I try to be free in my mind. There's one thing I do, wearing my socks really low, I feel like that gives me freedom. I don't know why, it's just a little superstition.

“We've all just been clicking together, I feel like we've come together so much stronger and we're really moving forward as a team. It's not just the players who start, it's the players that come on, doing a job for the team, and if we keep doing this, keep believing, we'll go and carry on winning games.

“This season, I'm getting a run of games. I need to keep working hard, keep training hard and listening to the manager. For me, it's just about progression. The main thing is winning for the team but for me, I just want to keep making the manager happy.”

Arsenal saw a six-game unbeaten run in the Premier League come to a halt last time out against Wolves, with Mikel Arteta’s finishing the 2-1 defeat at Molineux with nine men, but Smith Rowe is still revelling in what has been a breakthrough campaign for him.

Article continues below

He added: “I can't really described the feeling to be honest. Being an Arsenal fan from such a young age, getting an opportunity to put on the Arsenal shirt and step onto the pitch, there's really no better feeling for me.

“I've been at the club from a young age, watching the first-team, seeing magical goals and the link-up combination, I've always wanted to be a part of it. Growing up, I've always tried to do it in training and in matches as I was going through the academy.”

Smith Rowe and Arsenal will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Aston Villa.