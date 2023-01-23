Skriniar's agent confirms he will not renew Inter contract amid talks with PSG and 'other clubs outside of Italy'

Inter defender Milan Skriniar's agent has confirmed he will not sign a new contract with the Nerazzurri and is in talks with other clubs.

Skriniar won't sign new deal

In talks with PSG

Also negotiating with other clubs

WHAT HAPPENED? Skriniar's future is the subject of speculation with Paris Saint-Germain keen on bringing the defender to the Parc des Princes in a €20 million deal. The centre-back's agent, Roberto Sistici, has offered an update on his future and confirmed a contract renewal has been turned down.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The truth is that the decision to put Milan Skriniar on the transfer market was taken by Inter over the summer, not by the player,” he told Telenord. "It was a decision from the club that led to negotiations between Inter and PSG, which obviously we were informed of. At a certain stage, the negotiations were interrupted and the player accepted without problems, respecting his contract as a true professional.

“In the autumn, we replied to all the requests made by the club, and after a series of preliminary meetings, we presented our economic request. After that, in November 2022, Inter presented their proposal. Circa a month later, before Christmas, I told Inter our decision not to accept that proposal."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sistici was then asked if he was in talks with PSG and added: "Yes, but also with other clubs outside of Italy.”

Skriniar's agent also rejected any chance of a new deal with Inter being agreed: “At the moment no, that is not a possibility. Anyone who knows Milan will realise his professionalism and fairness, he will always honour the jersey of the club he is registered with, especially a club that gave him so much."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Skriniar is free to negotiate with other clubs now but it remains to be seen if he will leave the Nerazzurri in January or simply walk away as a free agent at the end of the campaign when his contract at the club expires.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The defender may even have played his last game for Inter. The defender was sent off against Empoli on Monday night and will now have to serve a suspension.