More drama at PSG! Six players contact president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to vent about Kylian Mbappe's outspoken interview with France Football

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe reportedly sent a letter to PSG making it clear he does not intend to stay at the club beyond the end of his contract next year. Now, according to Sky Sports, the situation has escalated with six of his team-mates - including two players signed this summer - taking exception to some of Mbappe's recent comments. The players have contacted president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to complain about Mbappe and his latest interview where he is critical of the club, recent signings and the French league.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In an interview with France Football - conducted on June 12 but published this week - Mbappe also hit out at how he is viewed at the club and the role PSG plays in that.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Are people trivializing my performances? Yes, but at the same time, I don't blame them. In France, they saw me grow up, they see me all the time, at PSG every weekend or in selection," he said. "I think playing at Paris-SG doesn't help much because it's a divisive team, a divisive club. So, of course it attracts gossip but it doesn't bother me because I know what I'm doing and how I do it."

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE AND PSG? New manager Luis Enrique and Al-Khelaifi have made it clear that Mbappe will not be allowed to leave the club for free next summer. The France international has been given a deadline of July 31 to commit to a one-year extension, and has been warned that if he tries to leave for free then the club will have to sell some of his team-mates to compensate for the financial loss.