Sitta: KMC FC do not owe fired coach Mayanja any money

The Mainland league side now denies claims they have not paid the sacked Ugandan coach his dues

KMC have denied claims they still owe fired coach Jackson Mayanja money.

The Mainland Premier League club through their chairman Benjamin Sitta have stated they cleared the Ugandan coach immediately after they parted ways on mutual consent.

“I have heard such claims but if he thinks there is something which was not fulfilled in our contract, then he needs to make formal approaches like writing a letter or coming to the office but for us being a government institution, we believe we paid him everything,” Sitta is quoted saying by Daily News.

In a telephone interview from Uganda, Mayanja requested KMC to speed up paying him insisting until now, he has not been paid for services rendered at the club.

KMC were among the top four clubs last season in the league which earned a privilege to feature in the Caf Confederation Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

Meanwhile, Sitta has explained the psychological lessons given to its players was a turning point as they started to win most of their games before the league was suspended.

The Kinondoni-based side managed to win four back-to-back league matches to snatch a maximum of 12 points which saw them climbing up the league ladder to 14th slot with 33 points after 29 outings.

After losing 2-0 to defending champions Simba SC, KMC regrouped to silence JKT Tanzania 1-0, Mbao FC 2-0, Young Africans 1-0 and Alliance FC 2-1.

“We were on the right path before the league was abruptly suspended to contain the spread of the coronavirus as we succeeded to win four games in a row,” Sitta continued.

“Prior to that, our players lost confidence hence we failed to win more matches something which made us sit down and assess the situation.”