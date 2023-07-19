No end in sight! Sir Jim Ratcliffe expecting Manchester United sale process to drag on into next season

Prospective buyer Sir Jim Ratcliffe expects the Manchester United sale process to drag into next season as the Glazers stall on a decision.

Ratcliffe has made bid

Glazers remaining silent

Ratcliffe remains optimistic a deal can be done

WHAT HAPPENED? Ratcliffe wants to buy the club, but current owners the Glazer family are yet to respond to Ratcliffe's bid. The Guardian reports that the 70-year-old British billionaire remains hopeful that a deal can be concluded, even if it means being patient.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The takeover could happen during the course of next season, by which point it would be close to a year since the Glazers made public they were willing to listen to offers for the club they bought in 2005.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, Ratcliffe's main challenger for United, produced a fifth and final bid of £6 billion (€6.9bn/$7.7bn) at the beginning of June, but is yet to hear back from the Glazers and is said to have grown frustrated about the protracted process.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? The continual speculation surrounding a takeover will be the main talking point at Old Trafford for the rest of the year, which could affect head coach Erik ten Hag's transfer dealings.